Mumbai: Six-hour block on Western Railway line, trains to be partially cancelled - Check details here

The Western Railway on Thursday said that it has planned a six-hour traffic and power block between Charni Road and Grant Road station to carry out the installation of eight girders for the Ferrere Bridge between the two stations.

The block will be carried out from 11:40 pm tonight till tomorrow morning. "Girder launching of 8 girders for Ferrere Road Over Bridge between Charni Road and Grant Road is to be carried out. A six hours block from 23.40 hrs of 24th August to 05.40 hrs of 25th August, 2020 is being carried out on all lines," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in a statement.

The last local train will ply from Churchgate to Virar at 11.30 pm and the last local train from Borivali to Churchgate will leave at 10.30 pm. As per the Western Railway's statement, 6 Up and 3 Down services will be partially cancelled.

Up services that will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Churchgate– BO 278, VR 282, VR 284, VR 286, VR 288 & VR 290. In the Down direction, the trains that will be partially cancelled between Churchgate and Vasai Road are VR 1, VR 5 & VR 9.

The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services are strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government.