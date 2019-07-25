Mumbai: Six held for killing Dubai hotelier in Thane

Thane: Six suspected dacoits have been arrested for allegedly killing a 48-year-old businessman, who ran a hotel in Dubai, at his bungalow in Shahapur taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district last week, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Suresh Munaje, was found strangulated with his hands and legs tied on the intervening night of July 19 and July 20. Police had also found the window grills of the bungalow cut, and cash and valuables stolen.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) Sanjay Patil told reporters that nine more persons, including some women, are absconding.

Munaje, a resident of Mumbai, was staying at the bungalow for few days preceding the crime. Police recovered cash, an MUV, two-wheelers and some jewellery from the accused who were arrested Tuesday.

While five of them were found hiding in a dilapidated structure in Bhiwandi in Thane district, another one was picked up from Jhansi. All of them were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till July 29, said Patil.

The officer said the accused are history-sheeters who had allegedly committed a string of dacoities in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

He said the modus operandi of the gang is to conduct recee of the house they want to target and then cut the window grills in night to commit the crime. “They do not hesistate to kill if met with resistance during crime,” Patil added.

The accused are identified as Chaman Chavan (25), Anil Salunke alias Mahajan (32), Santosh Salunke alias Dolly (35), Rohit Pimple (19), Babubai Chavan (18) and Roshan Khare (20), who was picked up from Jhansi.

Police are now hoping to crack at least 19 cases of dacoity and theft in Thane and neighbouring Palghar district, Patil said.

A case was registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 460 (house-trespass or house-breaking where death or grievous hurt is caused), and 396 (dacoity with murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).