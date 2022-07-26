Mumbai: Six held for Kandivali murder | FPJ

The Samta Nagar police have arrested six accused in connection with the brutal murder of a 30-year-old history-sheeter in Kandivali on Sunday night.



The deceased, Deepak Rajbhar, was found murdered at the Shivaji Maidan, Poisar in the early hours of Monday morning. Based on the injuries on the body, the police had registered an offence of murder and identified seven to eight accused on the basis of further investigations.



"Deepak's brother Dilip told us that he and Deepak had been involved in an altercation in Kandivali on July 14 this year. We verified this information and found that the Samta Nagar police station had indeed received a report about the incident, and preventive action had been taken against both the groups under provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Based on this, as well as Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident, we identified the accused and launched a manhunt for them," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII) Somnath Gharge.



On Monday evening, the police received information that four of the wanted accused would be near the Borivali National Park and accordingly laid a trap. The police picked up all the four accused, identified as Deepak Wakle, Avdhesh Tiwari, Akram Sheikh and Vishal Sonawane and placed them under arrest late on Monday night. Based on their interrogation, the police went on to pick up Aditya Chaubey and Sonu Chaudhari and arrested them on Tuesday.



"The altercation that occurred on July 14 was over a very minor issue, and Deepak's murder was committed as revenge for the incident. Several of the accused have past criminal records of cases like assault registered against them. Deepak himself had four cases of various kinds registered against him," Gharge said.



The accused have been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code, and the police are now investigating whether any more were involved in the murderous assault, so that they can be traced and apprehended as well, said officers.