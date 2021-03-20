Mumbai: Six flower sellers at Dadar market test positive

On Saturday, six sellers at the Minatai Thackeray Flower Market (Dadar flower market) tested positive. Amid the rise in number of COVID-19 cases, the local G North ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been carrying out Covid-19 tests at multiple crowded locations and industrial estates in the ward.

Earlier this week 215 sellers and workers associated with the flower market were tested positive of which six became positive. Assistant municipal commissioner and incharge of GN ward said that all the positive patients have been isolated and currently their close contacts are being traced.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor - Kishori Pednekar has said that to control crowding at the market areas, the BMC is making arrangements to shift the Dadar flower and vegetable market at the BKC grounds and Somaiya grounds at Sion temporarily.