Mumbai: Six booked for duping sports trader of ₹2.45 crore in Charkop

The Charkop police have booked six people including a couple for allegedly duping a 43-year-old woman who runs a garment firm and also supplies sports equipment to the tune of ₹2.45 crore.

How the sports trader was duped

According to the police, in 2018, the complainant Puja Vichare, who supplies garments and sports equipment, got acquainted with Rohan Wadkar who was working in the marketing team of a private company and would order T-shirts from her. He would ensure payments were made on time, thus, gaining Vichare's trust.

Payments stopped from October 2019

In 2019, Wadkar told Vichare that he has many customers and Vichare started supplying clothes and sports equipment to fulfil his orders. She was paid on time but the payments started getting delayed in October 2019. Wadkar continued to procure clothes and cricket equipment. After the lockdown was imposed, Wadkar assured that he would clear the outstanding amount.

Fake cricket coaches

When the lockdown was lifted, Wadkar introduced Vichare to some “cricket coaches” who also started buying cricket equipment and clothes from her without paying upfront. When Vichare asked Wadkar about clearing the dues he assured her again that payments would be made. Wadkar, his wife and the people whom he introduced to Vichare, together owed her ₹2.45 crore.

When Vichare started demanding her money, Wadkar vacated his rented house and moved elsewhere. The four persons introduced as cricket coaches also turned out to be imposters.