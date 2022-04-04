Mumbai: SIT formed to probe allegations against 'ED officials'

Mumbai: A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegations where he claimed that some Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were involved in an extortion racket along with one Jitendra Navlani.

The SIT will act under the supervision of additional commissioner of police (crime branch) Viresh Prabhu, said an officer on the request of anonymity.

Earlier, the probe was entrusted with the EOW and a Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officer was monitoring it. The EOW had taken statements of several people in connection with the probe.

Last month, Raut addressed a press conference and alleged ED officers and Navlani of extorting over ₹100 crore from builders and corporate offices. Raut had alleged that ED officials had indulged in extortion racket in the state as well as in West Bengal and alleged that the central agency has become the 'ATM' of BJP.

Soon after Raut's allegations Sena leader Arvind Bhosale filed an official complaint with the Mumbai police.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:37 PM IST