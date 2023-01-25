e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Since 2020, city sees no Covid-19 case for 1st time

For the first time since March 16, 2020, Mumbai on Tuesday reported zero Covid cases and fatality. Meanwhile, the state detected eight new cases in the past 24 hours.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Covid-19 | File
BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “It is a great achievement for the civic body and health department who have collectively worked together to achieve zero Covid cases in Mumbai. We hope this trend continues and soon Covid is declared endemic.”

On March 11, the city reported its first Covid case and 11,55,240 people got infected in the period, so far. Of them, 19,747 patients succumbed to the virus. Currently, there are 23 active patients in the city; 2 of them are symptomatic and hospitalised.

