Mumbai: Sikhs offer food, shelter

Mumbai: When thousands of commuters were stranded as transportation were disrupted due to the heavy rainfall, volunteers of the Maharshtra Sikh Association came forward to help them.

Members of the community opened the gates of gurdwaras and offered shelter to those who are stranded. Volunteers of the association took to social networking sites informing, anyone who is unable to find any transport or is stranded can take refuge at any local gurdwara of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

In the recent floods of Kolhapur and Sangli, which caused havoc in the western Maharashtra districts, members of the Sikh organisation offered relief materials and actively took part in the rescue operations as well.

BJP legislator of Thane, Tara Singh, one of the initiators of the drive, informed, “Humanity comes before any religion. We need to stand beside those in trouble. That’s how we build a healthy society.”

The gurdwaras will not just offer shelter to the distressed, but will also provide them with ‘langar’ meals as well.

Also, despite the heavy rainfall in several parts of the city, Sikh volunteers provided food to the people stuck due to heavy rains. The Dadar station branch of Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha served langar wrapped in foil on Dadar station, as there was a huge crowd due to the cancellation of trains.