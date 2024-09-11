Mumbai: SIIB Foils ₹10 Crore Red Sandalwood Smuggling Plot, Arrests Importer-Exporter Code Holder

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB-Export) has apprehended Santosh Nalawade, an allegedly key figure in an interstate smuggling network, for his involvement in a red sandalwood smuggling operation involving 9.6 metric tons valued at Rs 10 crore.

IEC Holder For Elite Exim Trading, Santosh Nalawade Arrested

Nalawade, the Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) holder for Elite Exim Trading, had been evading authorities for several days but was apprehended on Tuesday. He was presented before the Uran Court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. This marks the third and crucial arrest in the case, following the earlier arrests of transporter Akshay Bhausaheb Aher and driver Ganesh Sukhadare, who are associates of Nalawade.

About Santosh Nalawade

According to officials Nalawade is alleged to be one of the masterminds in an organized smuggling ring with international links He had planned to export 9.6 tons of red sandalwood to Sharjah under the guise of "Western Combat Toilets." The operation was meticulously planned, with contingency measures such as a "Plan B" to evade arrest and prevent the full scope of the scheme from being exposed and to shield other syndicate members. These strategies are reportedly adopted by techniques seen in movies.

About The Smuggling Plot

A senior officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, has revealed the Nalawade in collusion with smuggling network syndicates had meticulously orchestrated the operation. He booked two containers, aided in numbering the both with same number, and handed over the delivery order of these containers to other masterminds. One container loaded on a truck, labeled as carrying "Western commode toilet seats," was stationed at Sarveshwar CFS in JNPT SEZ, Navi Mumbai, under Elite Exim Trading's name, and had officially declared the cargo as a delivery destined for a Sharjah-based company. while the second container, filled with red sandalwood logs worth Rs 10 crores, was waiting at a distant location from the port.

On September 2nd, the container stationed at Sarveshwar CFS, loaded with the Western commode toilet seats, underwent rigorous scrutiny and received customs clearance from the SIIB. After clearance, the truck loaded with this container was dispatched to JNCH Port for loading onto an international vessel. However, the truck with its sealed container mysteriously disappeared and diverted to the location where the second truck, loaded with red sandalwood consignment, was waiting. Both containers had identical specifications, including size, weight, and the same container number. The red sandalwood truck with a container, using customs documents for the toilet seats, proceeded to the BMCT port terminal at Nhava Sheva, aiming to smuggle the cargo. following the instructions of masterminds including Nalawade. Meanwhile, the original truck, which was carrying Western commode toilet seats, returned to the supplier with its cargo, despite having already been cleared for export by SIIB.

However, acting on a critical tip-off, the SIIB mobilized and intercepted the container containing the illicit cargo.

The investigation revealed that Nalawade's operation was designed to keep participants isolated and unaware of each other to avoid exposing the broader network if any member was apprehended. He aimed to avoid any loopholes, which is why he did not hire a Customs House Agent (CHA) for the consignment export. Instead, he managed the consignment through his own company. Nalawade in collusion with syndicate members used the tricky tactic to collect red sandalwood consignments from Pune and Ahmednagar.

This strategy was designed so that if any individual were apprehended by law enforcement, customs, or any other agency, they would not be able to reveal further links or connections within the operation.

The arrested transporter, Akshay Bhausaheb Aher, and the driver, Ganesh Sukhadare—both associates of Nalawade—revealed crucial details during the investigation.

According to Sukhadare, he had collected an empty container from M/s Bhavani Empty Container on Aher's instructions. After retrieving the container, Sukhadare left the truck with the empty container in private parking near T-Point, Pushpak Nagar, with the keys inside the cabin. He was aware that someone else would later relocate the vehicle to an undisclosed location, a few days before the smuggling operation. The vehicle carrying the empty container was then moved to the border areas of Pune and Ahmednagar District by an unidentified person hired by Nalawade for the collection and transport of the illicit goods, red sandalwood, totaling 9,260 kg valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, and reached the Navi Mumbai border area on September 3.

As planned, the truck carrying the red sandalwood, with its container swapped and accompanied by customs clearance documents, arrived at Nhava Sheva port, where it was intercepted by the SIIB following a critical tip-off.

The SIIB is currently investigating the Pune/Ahmednagar locations where the truck carrying the container was parked and loaded with Red Sanders. This investigation aims to pinpoint the exact collection points and to identify the individuals involved. Additionally, the SIIB is probing the state supplier and the recipient in Sharjah-based consignee.