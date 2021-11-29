Mumbai: Signature campaign demanding justice called by relatives and friends of two Mahim men who were held with Rs 60 lakh MD

Three days after two men from Shahu Nagar area were held with mephedrone (MD) worth ₹60 lakh, the family members and their friends which are claiming the two have been falsely implicated by the police and have launched a signature campaign demanding justice for the two. So far they gathered support of 1500 people from the area, they are also planning a march on the police station on Tuesday.

The two Faqrudin Sayyed, 30, and his friend Gopal alias Gopi Arunachalam Mooponar, 22 were arrested from Sayyad's house on Saturday when Shahu Nagar police conducted a raid. The police have said that they have recovered 485 grams of MD worth around ₹60 lakh along with a country made revolver and a round. The two were produced before the court on Saturday which remanded them the police custody till December 1.

Both residents of Matunga Labour Camp, Sayyad who stays with his father and younger brother is a sales executive with a multinational electronics company while Gopal has cable operator business.

According to their relatives, a courier boy allegedly came with a parcel around 8.30 pm on Friday and kept it with a Pan shop below Sayyed's house as he was not there, however 30 minutes later the courier boy returned and took the parcel back from the pan shop.

Meanwhile Sayyed returned home, around 9.30 pm a police team from Shahu Nagar barged into his house and allegedly recovered the narcotic drug and the weapon.

When the two were produced before the court next day they claimed that the police planted the drugs and the weapon claimed Mariappan Moopanar, uncle of Gopal. He has also written a letter to Mumbai police commissioner as well as to the additional CP and DCP seeking justice to for them.

Both of them are clean and don't even have a criminal case against them neither they have any addictions, added Moopanar.

The police have maintained that they have not falsely implicated anyone and stated that why the two accepted the package which was not belong to them. At least they should have informed to the police first.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:17 PM IST