Mumbai: Sidelined BJP legislator Geeta Jain vows to work as independent

Less than four months after legislator Geeta Jain's ghar-wapsi into the BJP, she was left fuming, allegedly due to the broken promises by the state party leadership.

Riding high on the negative image of her BJP rival and sitting legislator Narendra Mehta, coupled with an internal dissidence against him within the party and amongst the local Shiv Sena cadres, former mayor and BJP rebel Geeta Jain won the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment (145) as an independent candidate.

After her win, Jain (who is also a BJP corporator) pledged her support to the BJP leadership. Following her ghar-wapsi she was reportedly promised the saddle to lead the local party unit. However, with no control over the reins, Jain has now decided to work independently.