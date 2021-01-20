Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple to undertake 'sindoor lepan' - Here’s all you need to know about the ceremony

If you’re planning to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple, be warned that the original idol of Lord Ganesha will not be available for darshan till Monday.

The ‘sindoor (vermilion) lepan’ ceremony will take place during the period. The ceremony takes place each year ahead of the Maghi Ganesh Jayanti festival, which will take place on February 15.

During these five days, a golden idol (a replica of the idol) will be made available for devotees. The idol will return to its rightful place on Monday.

Currently, the darshan of the Siddhivinayak Temple is only available through online booking. A devotee has to download the Siddhivinayak Temple app and book a slot for darshan, which is free of cost. After making the booking, the devotee gets a QR code on the app which can be scanned at the entrance -- only then the entry is permitted inside the temple.