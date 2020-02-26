Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple to donate Rs 5 crore for ‘Shiv Bhojan’ scheme

Mumbai: The famed 220-year-old Siddhivinayak Temple will contribute Rs 5 crore towards the Maharashtra government's recently-launched Rs 10 'Shiv Bhojan Thali', a top temple official said here on Tuesday.

"A unanimous decision to this effect has been taken by the temple management today to donate the amount to the CM to be utilised for the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme for the poor," Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) Chairman and film actor Aadesh Bandekar said here.

He added that the temple authorities were impressed by the welfare scheme intended to give a wholesome meal costing Rs 10 per person to people all over the state and hence decided to contribute its mite to the initiative.