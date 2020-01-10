Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple to be closed for five days for Ganesh Jayanti preparations

Mumbai: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple will be closed for five days from January 15 to 19 for the preparations of "Maghi Ganesh Jayanti" celebrations scheduled from January 25 to February 1.

Ganesh Jayanti celebration preparation will include, "sindoor lepan" ritual on Siddhivinayak's Idol and other preparations like decoration, informed Siddhivinayak Temple Trust.

Darshan of Siddhivinayak Ganpati Idol will resume at 1 pm on January 20.

According to Hindi Calendar, the fourth day of the Magh month is believed to be Maghi Chaturthi, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh, also known as mini Ganeshotsav.