Mumbai: Shyamvar Rai gets bail in arms case

File Photo

Mumbai: A magistrate court in Bandra has granted bail to Shyamvar Rai in an arms case. Mr Rai was the former driver of Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. He is an accused-turned-approver in the murder case and had testified as a prosecution witness against the accused.

Mr Rai had been apprehended while trying to dispose of a firearm in Khar Danda in 2015 and had allegedly spilt the beans of the Sheena Bora murder during interrogation.

Mr Rai who was lodged in prison was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra through video conference on Monday. The court granted him bail and directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs15,000 and sureties of the same amount.

The Bombay High Court had granted him bail in August this year in the Sheena Bora case after those facing trial in the case had all secured bail. His previous bail pleas before the special court had all been rejected on the grounds that he was an approver and had to stay in custody.