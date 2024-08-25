Mumbai: SHRC Takes Serious Cognizance Of Neglected Old Age Homes | Representative Image

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken serious note of the Maharashtra government’s failure to establish and maintain old age homes in every district, as mandated by regulations. The SHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and the Principal Secretary of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, both based at Mantralaya, for failing to appear before the commission despite being served notices regarding the issue.

The commission has directed the Principal Secretary of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department to file an affidavit disclosing the steps taken in response to a letter from an intervener, which addressed the problems related to old age home services and was dated 2022.

According to the order, the SHRC initiated a suo motu case after a news report highlighted the government’s neglect in maintaining and establishing old age homes in every district as required by existing rules and regulations. The issue was further emphasized by a letter submitted by Deepak Satpute, the Assistant Manager of Vrudhashram, Sangli, dated July 2024. In the letter, Satpute expressed the readiness and willingness of Vrudhashram to complete the repair or construction work of an old age home, provided they received the necessary permissions from the Corporation. However, Satpute pointed out that for the repair or maintenance of the said Vrudhashram, the mandate says hat the property should be transferred into the organisation’s name.

Two earlier letters dated November 1, 2022, and November 17, 2022, were sent to the Principal Secretary of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, informing them of the need for property transfer to enable Vrudhashram to carry out the necessary work. However, till date, there has been no response from the department, and the property has not been transferred.

Taking cognizance of the department's apparent disregard for the issue, the SHRC, led by Justice K.K. Tated and M.A. Sayeed, has directed the concerned officials to appear before the commission to explain the delays and provide a comprehensive statement on the steps taken to address the matter. The SHRC has emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing the needs of the elderly population, calling for immediate action to comply with the statutory mandate.