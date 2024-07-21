Mumbai: SHRC Helps Residents Fight Illegal Eviction | Representative Image

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has stood up for the rights of 30 families whose houses were time and again vandalised by the government authorities on the grounds that they were illegal residents of the land. The commission, presided over by MA Sayeed, has asked the collector of suburban Mumbai to own up to his responsibility and to provide proper protection to the victims against illegal actions.

A complaint was filed by advocates Hitendra Gandhi, Sandesh More and Hemant Ghadigaonkar before the commission in September last year, stating that 30 families who were residing in the Sai Charan Society in Charkop were time and again thrown out of their houses by the deputy collector. The complaint also stated that Kora Kendra, which is situated near these shanties, is also allegedly harassing them by deploying bouncers and goons.

According to Gandhi, these families were eligible tenants and had been provided a certificate by the state government for occupying the land until they were allotted a proper alternative.

Gandhi said, “My clients have valid photo passes and survey receipts, which are issued by the government department.”

Gandhi further said, “These shanties were time and again demolished by the authorities, who allegedly supported by the Kora Kendra management. People are thrown out of their houses without providing demolition notices. In one such case on May 3, 2023, a demolition was carried out without prior notice, and residents were subjected to assault by the police. During the demolition, the children were not allowed to retrieve their books and were subjected to beatings. Further, when they went to lodge a complaint, false cases were filed against them. In a similar case, a female TYBCom student was arrested just days before her examination. As a result, she had to appear for the exam while in custody, and the complex situation caused her to miss several exams.”

The commission has pulled up the collector, directing him to take care of the residents. The commission has also asked the collector to personally look into the matter, decide and adjudicate on rival claims and the contentious issues raised by victims and the so-called management of Kora Kendra.