Mumbai: 'Should school kids recite Aurangzeb's Fatawa-e-Allamgir instead of Bhagvad Geeta?' asks Nitesh Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has, in a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, expresses dissatisfaction against opposition regarding the proposal of having recitations of the Bhagvad Geeta in BMC schools.

Terming the opposition to the proposal by Samajwadi Party as ‘unfortunate,’ Rane said that Indian ‘Yoga’ is being practised across the world and there is no barrier of religion in this.

In the same way, the 'Bhagvad Geeta' has also got attention on global platform as many foreign universities are conducting further studies on this.

“Seton Hall University in the USA has a special management program in which they teach Bhagwat Geeta. This holy book shows the road to life and the entire world is studying its philosophies and teachings,” writes Nitesh Rane in his letter to CM.

“There is no doubt that recitation of Bhagwat Geeta will help kids in the process of developing their personality. But if there is opposition to reciting Geeta then should we ask kids to recite Aurangzeb’s ‘Fatava -e- Allamgiri,' so that in every home a person like Mukhtar Ansari will be born?” he questioned.

Nitesh has requested CM Thackeray not to succumb to the pressure created by a few to oppose the proposal of Bhagwat Geeta recitation, and accept the notice moved by the BJP corporator.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:47 PM IST