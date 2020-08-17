Mumbai: Shortage of doctors in govt hospitals force patients to wait for elective surgery

As many doctors are still on COVID-19 duty, government hospitals in Mumbai are facing shortage of doctors to deal with other ailments. The shortage of doctors has forced patients to wait for elective surgery.

According to a report by Indian Express, Aarti Kamble was recommended hysterectomy after she developed acute pain in the abdomen, but was asked by JJ hospital to come after a month as they didn’t have enough anaesthetists.

But after experiencing acute pain, she returned to JJ hospital on Friday where she was admitted for an emergency procedure. She has tested Covid-19 negative, but three days since, the surgery is yet to take place, the report said. A doctor from the hospital told the leading daily that anaesthetists are not available for routine procedures as most of them are deputed on COVID-19 duty.