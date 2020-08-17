Mumbai: Shortage of doctors in govt hospitals force patients to wait for elective surgery

As many doctors are still on COVID-19 duty, government hospitals in Mumbai are facing shortage of doctors to deal with other ailments. The shortage of doctors has forced patients to wait for elective surgery.
According to a report by Indian Express, Aarti Kamble was recommended hysterectomy after she developed acute pain in the abdomen, but was asked by JJ hospital to come after a month as they didn’t have enough anaesthetists.
But after experiencing acute pain, she returned to JJ hospital on Friday where she was admitted for an emergency procedure. She has tested Covid-19 negative, but three days since, the surgery is yet to take place, the report said. A doctor from the hospital told the leading daily that anaesthetists are not available for routine procedures as most of them are deputed on COVID-19 duty.
The government hospitals had resumed normal OPDs and reopened non-Covid departments in July after four months. But looks like a shortage of manpower has hampered non-Covid admissions.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra breached the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 patients succumbed to the infection. The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865. The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037.
A total of 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday, taking the count of such persons to 4,17,123. There are 1,58,395 active cases in the state now. Mumbai reported 1,010 new cases and 47 deaths during the day. This took the number of cases in the city to 1,28,726 and death toll to 7,133. The number of active cases in Mumbai are 17,825 now.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)