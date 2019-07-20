Mumbai: Short circuit causes fire in ATM, no injuries reported

Mumbai: A short circuit Saturday caused a blaze in an Axis Bank ATM in Ghatkopar area of the metropolis, a Fire Brigade official said. No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 5pm on the ground floor of Mangal Murti building on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, he added.

"A short circuit in the cable passing through the ATM caused the fire. It spread in the kiosk. We doused it in 15 minutes. Axis Bank officials have been asked to assess the damage," he said.