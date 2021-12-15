Mumbai: Shops, malls to be manned by fully vaccinated persons; 50% limit at public places, events - full list of guidelines till December 31

The Mumbai Police has issued a prohibitory order and have imposed certain restrictions under section 144 of CrPC.

An order issued by DCP (operations) S Chaitanya on Tuesday stated, "I am satisfied that Mumbai continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus and it is imperative to continue with measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, with a view to prevent danger to human life and to break the chain of transmission of virus effectively."

The order stated, "Any shop, establishment, mall, event, gathering, etc must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors, customers for such places shall be fully vaccinated. All public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated persons. All persons traveling into Maharashtra shall be either fully vaccinated or carry an RTPCR test valid for 72 hours. In case of any program, event, activity or gathering - in a closed place people up to 50% of the capacity only to be allowed, in an open place people up to 25% of the capacity only to be allowed and if total number of people exceeds 1000 then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed."

"The order comes into force from December 16 till December 31. Those violating the order will be facing legal action," said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:15 PM IST