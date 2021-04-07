Mumbai: Shopkeepers gather in Kandivali to protest Maharashtra's partial lockdown amid rising COVID-19 caseload

Mumbai: Over the last few weeks, as Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to dizzying heights, the state administration has imposed a slew of restrictions. From this week, many public spaces and stores will remain closed as the state attempts to break the chain of transmission. But as the partial lockdown went into effect, the situation has rapidly devolved.

In many places across Mumbai, protests have broken out as vendors railed against the closure of shops. A day after shopkeepers across Thane, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar, Borivali and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region held impromptu protest marches, a similar situation was seen in Kandivali on Wednesday morning.

Visuals taken by The Free Press Journal's BL Soni show a large group of people agitating with placards. We feel compelled to mention here that while most seem to be wearing masks, some are sporting it firmly below their noses, and social distancing protocols seem to have flown out of the window. The placards bear various iterations of the same message, that they are firmly against the lockdown imposed in the state.