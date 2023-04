Mumbai: Shop owner in Paydhuni attacked in broad daylight; 2 arrested |

Mumbai: A shop owner in Paydhuni was attacked in broad daylight on April 14. CCTV installed in the shop has captured the crime.

Two accused - Amir Raees Ahmed Khan and Vinayak Raju Patel- have been arrested from Mahim and booked under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Although the motive behind the attack is still being investigated, police said on Saturday.

A man armed with a sword was seen in the images that have surfaced on social media. One of the accused was seen wearing a white helmet.