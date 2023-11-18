Mumbai Shooting: Bike-Borne Gunmen Open Fire At Man Near Afzal Kepsa Restaurant In Mazgaon; None Injured |

Mumbai: A shocking incident took place in the Mazgaon area of Mumbai as reports emerged of gunfire near Afzal Restaurant in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident occurred between 3 am to 4 am in the morning, with the preliminary information suggesting that the shooting was an attempted murder. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the gunfire seemed to be directed into the air.

Details On The Incident

Around 3:30 to 4 am on Saturday, two assailants reportedly arrived at Afzal Restaurant on an Activa scooter, targeting an individual sleeping on the pavement. Despite the assailants firing at the person, luck prevailed as the bullets did not hit him. The assailants fled away from the scene after the shooting.

Case Registered

A case has been registered at the Byculla Police Station in the matter. Police officials are actively searching for the suspects. The identity of the individuals responsible for the gunfire remains unclear.

Byculla Police, along with officials from other police stations, are conducting a comprehensive investigation. The search for the accused is being intensified through the examination of CCTV footage, aiming to shed light on the motives behind this alarming incident in Mumbai's Mazgaon area.

About Afzal Kepsa Restaurant

Afzal Kepsa Restaurant, located in Mumbai's Mazgaon area, is a popular culinary haven known for its delectable Kepsa dishes. With a diverse menu featuring a fusion of flavours and aromatic spices, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience.

Whether savouring their signature biryanis or indulging in flavorful kebabs, patrons are treated to a gastronomic journey that captures the essence of authentic Indian cuisine. The inviting ambience and rich culinary heritage make Afzal Kepsa Restaurant a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts seeking an exquisite blend of taste and tradition in the heart of Mazgaon.