 Mumbai: Shocking Video Shows Huge Hoarding Crashing Down On Pedestrians In Grant Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Shocking Video Shows Huge Hoarding Crashing Down On Pedestrians In Grant Road

Mumbai: Shocking Video Shows Huge Hoarding Crashing Down On Pedestrians In Grant Road

While no injuries or casualties were reported, the incident brought to light the installation of unauthorised banners and hoardings on roads.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Twitter screengrab

A concerning video about a hoarding falling on pedestrians in Mumbai's Grant Road on Thursday has gone viral on social media. While no injuries or casualties were reported, the incident brought to light the installation of unauthorised banners and hoardings on roads.

The viral video showed a tall hoarding of Amul Dairy come crashing down on the road as pedestrians passed by. The horrifying video also showed a woman narrowly escaping coming under the falling hoarding. Passersby rushed to take shelter as the huge hoarding fell. A car parked nearby was damaged because of the fall.

Watch the video below

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to take action to maintain cleanliness in Mumbai. Among the multiple issues listed, removal of unauthorised hoardings and banners was one.

The chief minister had directed the officials to remove the illegal installations from September 2.

Read Also
Video: Passengers Attack 'Drugged-Out' Man Who Tried To Open Emergency Door In Guwahati-Agartala...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

‘No Incriminating Material To Show He Committed Acts Of Terrorism’: Bombay HC Grants Bail To...

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: Gamdevi Police Crack Case Of ₹55 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Theft

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities

Mumbai News: MU Students Can Now Study Simultaneously At Other Varsities

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Mira-Bhayandar Bids Adieu To 8307 Idols On Day 2; 902 Idols Immersed In...

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Mira-Bhayandar Bids Adieu To 8307 Idols On Day 2; 902 Idols Immersed In...

Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Woman & Her Daughter In Nehru Nagar, Takes His Own Life After Shocking...

Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Woman & Her Daughter In Nehru Nagar, Takes His Own Life After Shocking...