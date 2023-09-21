Mumbai: Shocking Video Shows Huge Hoarding Crashing Down On Pedestrians In Grant Road

Twitter screengrab

A concerning video about a hoarding falling on pedestrians in Mumbai's Grant Road on Thursday has gone viral on social media. While no injuries or casualties were reported, the incident brought to light the installation of unauthorised banners and hoardings on roads.

The viral video showed a tall hoarding of Amul Dairy come crashing down on the road as pedestrians passed by. The horrifying video also showed a woman narrowly escaping coming under the falling hoarding. Passersby rushed to take shelter as the huge hoarding fell. A car parked nearby was damaged because of the fall.

Watch the video below

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to take action to maintain cleanliness in Mumbai. Among the multiple issues listed, removal of unauthorised hoardings and banners was one.

The chief minister had directed the officials to remove the illegal installations from September 2.

