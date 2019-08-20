Mumbai: Shocking! 400V box tied to tree

Bhayandar: Trees absorb pollution, release fresh air, provide shade and add to the city’s beauty. However, in Bhayandar, the electric service provider has affixed an electric box (400 volts), complete with cables to a tree recently planted by the local civic administration.

The shocking blunder was spotted on Monday, by an alert citizen, Jitendra Pathak, near the old registration office on the 90-foot road in Bhayandar (W).

The stop-gap arrangements to offer support to the precariously hanging electric box was apparently made after the electric pole located on the spot was dismantled.

Apart from posing a serious threat to the life and limbs of the citizens, the arbitrarily installed electrical apparatus is not only defacing the region, but also seriously damaging trees, considered as the natural lungs for human habitation.

The garden department, the custodian of the trees in the twin-city, has allegedly failed miserably in safeguarding trees from being targeted for such illegal and risky activities.

Hammering nails and clipping wires to trees for installing boards aimed at brand promotion is a common affair in Bhayandar.

By Suresh Golani