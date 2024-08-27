 Mumbai Shocker: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Thrashed By Classmates In Versova
According to the police, the girls assaulted a classmate over minor issues, including teasing, the students involved are from schools located in Versova.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Group of kids thrash girl in school uniform | Screengrab from X video

The video of a 14-year-old girl in a school uniform being thrashed by her classmates and girls from another school has gone viral on social media. After coming across the clip, the Versova police contacted a child welfare committee and NGO Shena Foundation and counselled the girls.

The incident occurred on August 12, but the video surfaced a few days later. According to the police, the girls assaulted a classmate over minor issues, including teasing. The students involved are from schools located in Versova.

After seeing the video, the Nirbhaya squad initiated an investigation and identified the girls. On August 10, two girls assaulted a classmate over teasing. The victim confided in a friend, but she did not support her, said sources. Out of revenge, she along with others assaulted her 'friend' for not taking her side, they added.

All the girls were minors so the cops approached the child welfare committee (CWC), which advised the police not to file a case and recommended counselling. The girls and their parents submitted written statements promising that such an incidents would not recur.

