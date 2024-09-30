Mumbai Shocker: Running Coaching Centre, 3 Brothers For Sexually Assaulting On Teen Student

Representative Image | Pexels

Three brothers have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl between 2022 and 2023 at a coaching centre run by them in south Mumbai. While the two siblings aged 25 and 24 were held on Saturday, the 27-year-old third accused was nabbed on Sunday when he landed in Mumbai after a family trip to Manali. A police team had travelled to the hill town in his hunt, but apprehended him after he landed at Mumbai airport.

The shocking crime came to light during the victim's counselling session at Child Development Centre, an NGO. Narrating her ordeal, she revealed how the trio allegedly used to sexually abuse her and force her to arrive early and stay till late at the coaching centre.

According to the L T Marg police, the teen joined the coaching centre in 2022 after moving in with her mother following her parent's divorce. She also took admission in a new school, but she remained aloof and didn't interact much with teachers or peers. Initially, her mother thought that the child may be under duress due to the long-drawn divorce battle. However, she later took her to the NGO for counselling in January 2023.

During the sessions, the girl revealed the incidents of sexual harassment at her coaching class, said the FIR. Subsequently, the mother suddenly stopped her counselling, prompting the NGO to contact her. Despite several attempts, it received no response. Finally, the Child Development Center lodged a complaint at the NM Joshi police station on September 21. As the coaching centre came under the limits of the LT Marg police station, the case was transferred there.

“After the FIR was registered, the statements of both the girl and her mother were recorded, which led to the arrest of the brothers. The eldest brother was in Kullu Manali and a team was working to locate him,” said a senior cop, while talking to the Free Press Journal. A team went to Kullu Manali and was trailing the accused and finally nabbed him nearby the airport area, the cop added.

The trio taught students of classes 7-12, including 35-40 girls, at the coaching centre. The police are trying to determine whether they had sexually assaulted others. A case has been booked against them for molestation, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.