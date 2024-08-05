Mumbai Shocker: Over Marital Dispute, Virar Resident Attacks Wife With Cutter In Girgaum, Later Attempts Suicide

Mumbai Shocker: Over Marital Dispute, Virar Resident Slits Wife's Throat With Cutter In Girgaum, Later Attempts Suicide | Representative Photo

The V P Road police have registered an FIR against a Virar resident Sagar Belose(32) for allegedly attacking his wife Sheetal Belose(30) with a cutter in broad daylight on Khadilkar Road, Girgaum on Monday. Later he also tried to commit suicide.

According to the police, the wife doubted her husband's fidelity. She suspected that he was having an affair outside of marriage and hence she left her matrimonial home in Virar and relocated to her father's residence in Girgaum. “ Sagar requested his wife to return home, but she refused. He then attacked her with a cutter," a police officer said.

Shocked passers-by on Khadilkar Road informed the police that a bleeding woman was lying on the road after being attacked by a man.

Sheetal was rushed to H N Reliance hospital while Sagar Belose was rushed to JJ hospital, “Both have sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable and both are out of danger” the police said.

The duo lived in Virar and have a 10 year old child. Sagar has been booked under section 109(attempt to murder) of the BNS.