Mumbai Shocker: Model Arrested By GRP Police At Borivali Station With Pistol & 14 Live Bullets

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested a male model – Abhay Kumar, a resident of Mira Road – on the Borivali railway station bridge for allegedly carrying a pistol and 14 live bullets in his trolley bag.

According to the GRP, around 3.30pm, a constable, while patrolling the station bridge, stopped a person carrying a trolley bag. The individual attempted to avoid the police and initially refused to open the bag when asked.

When the constable took him to the station and checked the bag, the police found a pistol marked ‘Made in Italy Auto Pistol’ and 14 live bullets worth Rs5,040.

During questioning, the police discovered that Kumar, a native of Baraichak Patam village in Bihar, was carrying the pistol illegally without any valid documents.

The GRP arrested the accused and presented him in court on Friday. The court granted four days of police custody for further investigation.

A case has been registered under sections 3 and 5 of the Arms Act, 1959, and sections 3 and 25 of The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999.

The GRP is on high alert after finding a bloodied body in a trolley bag, discovered by speech-impaired accused Jay Chawda on August 6.