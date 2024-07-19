Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor With Lure Of Drive With Pet In Borivali

Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor With Lure Of Drive With Pet | ANI

The MHB police have arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl, who lives in his neighbourhood. According to the police, the 16-year-old victim knows the accused as he earlier lived in her building in the LIC Colony, Borivali West. The teen used to often visit the man's house to play with his pet dog. Few months ago, he shifted to an adjoining apartment.

The crime took place on July 12 around 7pm when the accused asked the teen to come for a drive with the dog, saying that he would drop her at her building. During the journey, the man started talking obscenely and even touched her inappropriately, said the complaint.

Later, he dropped her off at her building. The shocked girl informed her parents about the ordeal, who then approached the police. Subsequently, the man was arrested on July 16 and remanded to police custody.

A case has been filed against him under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (2) (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.