Mumbai Shocker: Family Of 3 Physically Assault Traffic Constable In Andheri After Being Stopped For Not Wearing Seatbelt In Andheri; Booked

Family Of 3 Physically Assault Traffic Constable After Being Stopped For Not Wearing Seatbelt In Andheri; Booked | File

The Versova police have issued a notice to a family of three for allegedly physically assaulting and abusing a traffic constable who stopped their car for not wearing a seatbelt.

As per the FIR, the family’s SUV (MH 02 DJ 3260) was headed towards Mhada Junction in Andheri West from Seven Bungalows on the day of the incident. The constable noticed that the woman in the front passenger seat was not wearing the seatbelt and signalled the driver, Adavit Anand, 30, to pull over.

Advait Anand works in the finance sector. Accompanying him were his parents, Kapil Anand and Sadhna Anand, both in their sixties. The family resides at Runwal Building, B-Wing, on the 16th floor, Flat No. 1602, at Lokhandwala, Versova, on a monthly rent of around Rs1 lakh. The father is a retired market researcher and was involved in TRP (television rating) business.

When stopped by the constable, Advait Anand allegedly responded with an obscene gesture and stopped about 50mt ahead. When the constable approached the vehicle and began taking photos to issue an e-challan, Sadhna Anand started abusing him. As the constable attempted to calm her down, she slapped him and hit him on his chest. The two men too joined in abusing the constable.

Another police constable, Bharat Choudhary, recorded the incident on his mobile phone. Constable Sonawane contacted the Versova police station, and another constable arrived at the scene. The officer instructed the family to visit the police station, but the accused claimed they needed to go to the hospital and drove away.

Versova Police Files Complaint

Later, the Versova police filed a case against the family under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.