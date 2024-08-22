Mumbai Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Groped By Earring Seller In Kamathipura; Accused Arrested | Representational image

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly groped by an earring seller in Kamathipura area of south Mumbai on Tuesday. The incident occurred in broad daylight when the kid went to buy earrings from the accused, Zubbair Shah, 45, at Road no 14.

“When the victim was paying the money to the accused, he took advantage of the situation and put his hand inside her dress. A woman saw this and shouted, attracting the attention of other people,” the Nagpada police said.

After a brief chase, locals nabbed Shah and thrashed him before handing him over to cops. He has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and remanded to judicial custody.