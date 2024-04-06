 Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Father Stabs 23- year Old Daughter With Knife When Stopped From Drinking Alcohol, Victim Hospitalised
Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Father Stabs 23- year Old Daughter With Knife When Stopped From Drinking Alcohol, Victim Hospitalised

The incident occurred around 2pm on Friday when the man returned home in an intoxicated state.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Dadar police, on April 6, arrested a man, Satish Dhuri, for attacking and injuring his 23-year-old daughter with a knife in an inebriated state. The incident occurred when the woman tried to stop him from drinking alcohol. She was admitted to the hospital in a wounded condition, and treatment is underway.

According to the police, the father-daughter duo reside in a building on Gokhale Road. The accused is retired and does not work anymore. The incident occurred around 2pm on Friday when the man returned home in an intoxicated state.

Police Arrests The Father, Daughter Hospitalised In KEM

The police stated that the woman’s opposition to her father drinking alcohol led to an argument. The accused then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the abdomen, following which she ran outside the house. On seeing her covered in blood, her neighbours called the police. Upon receiving the information, the Dadar police reached the spot and took the woman to KEM Hospital in Parel.

A police officer said that the woman’s mother died a few years ago. The police have arrested Dhuri under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of attempted murder, and further investigation is underway. 

