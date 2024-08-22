Mumbai Shocker: Biker Strikes Woman With Helmet After Traffic Altercation In Dadar

Representative Image |

A 23-year-old woman from Dadar has reported to the police that she was 'voluntarily hurt' by a man using his helmet after a scuffle at the Veer Savarkar Marg signal.

According to the police, the woman, an auditor, was walking her dog and attempting to cross the road when a motorcycle nearly collided with her and her dog. She reported that the signal was red, and the motorcyclist jumped the signal.

Startled, she yelled at the biker, who then stopped his vehicle and approached her. A verbal altercation ensued, during which the biker, identified as Jitendra Rane from Kalachowki, struck her twice with his helmet.

The woman called 100, and a police team arrived at the scene, including a woman officer. Unable to de-escalate the situation, they brought both parties to the Dadar police station.

The woman requested medical attention due to symptoms including brain fog, concussion, blurred vision, headache, and difficulty breathing. Following her medical examination, the police registered a case against Rane. While no arrests have been made, Rane has been issued a notice to appear before the police and cooperate with the investigation.