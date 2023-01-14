Mumbai Shocker! 54-year-old woman sustains severe burn injuries after live-in partner throws acid on her

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 54-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries when her live-in partner threw acid on her.

The victim, who was staying with her partner for more than 10 years, according to LT Marg Police, had gone to fetch water early on Friday morning, when the accused, 62-year-old Mahesh Pujari, confronted her and asked her about an alleged affair.

Mr Pujari had, for a couple of weeks, harboured suspicions about “multiple affairs” with other men and regularly fought with the victim on this count.

“The two fought on Friday morning also. At first, Mr Pujari started abusing the victim. The fight escalated and he threw acid at her," said additional commissioner of police (south region) Dilip Sawant.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. The police said that she has suffered 50 per cent burns and is in a critical state.

Mr Pujari used a floor cleaning acid that he purchased locally, according to the police.

The police has recorded the victim's statement and also registered a case against Mr Pujari, who has been arrested.

Mr Pujari has been charged under sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.