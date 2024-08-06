 Mumbai Shocker: 32-Yr-Old Virar Man Slits Wife's Throat In Girgaon After She Refuses To Return Home, Later Tries To Kill Self; Disturbing Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: 32-Yr-Old Virar Man Slits Wife's Throat In Girgaon After She Refuses To Return Home, Later Tries To Kill Self; Disturbing Visuals Surface

Mumbai Shocker: 32-Yr-Old Virar Man Slits Wife's Throat In Girgaon After She Refuses To Return Home, Later Tries To Kill Self; Disturbing Visuals Surface

The victim, Sheetal was rushed to H N Reliance hospital while accused Sagar Belose was rushed to JJ hospital, “Both have sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable and both are out of danger,” said the police. The duo lived in Virar and have a 10 year old child. Sagar has been booked under section 109(attempt to murder) of the BNS.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Shocker: 32-Yr-Old Virar Man Slits Wife's Throat In Girgaon After She Refused To Return Home, Later Tries To Kill Self; Disturbing Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: The V P road police station had registered an FIR against a man Sagar Belose (32), a resident of Virar, for allegedly attacking wife Sheetal Belose (30), on her neck with a cutter on Khadilkar road, Girgaon and also tried to commit suicide on August 5.

According to the police, the duo were married, however the wife doubted that the husband had an affair outside marriage and hence she decided to stay at her father's residence in VP road, “ She came at her father’s residence and Sagar was requesting her to come back at his place in Virar, Sheetal did not agree and hence he committed the crime,” said a police officer.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing disturbing scenes where the accused can be seen lying on the road in a pool of blood after injuring himself, while in another visual, the accused can be seen held by locals when the police just arrived at the spot.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Murder Of 30-Year-Old Man In Pydhonie, Body Found In Gunny Bag At Dadar...
article-image

Police Rushed To Spot After Receiving Information

The matter came to light on August 5, when the police were informed that one woman had been injured as the alleged accused had attacked her with the help of a cutter in the Girgaon area.

Sheetal was rushed to H N Reliance hospital while Sagar Belose was rushed to JJ hospital, “Both have sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable and both are out of danger,” said the police. The duo lived in Virar and have a 10 year old child. Sagar has been booked under section 109(attempt to murder) of the BNS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Showers Today, Rainfall To Lessen This Week After...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Showers Today, Rainfall To Lessen This Week After...

Mumbai Shocker: 32-Yr-Old Virar Man Slits Wife's Throat In Girgaon After She Refuses To Return Home,...

Mumbai Shocker: 32-Yr-Old Virar Man Slits Wife's Throat In Girgaon After She Refuses To Return Home,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'AAP To Contest All 36 Seats In Mumbai,' Says Party's City...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'AAP To Contest All 36 Seats In Mumbai,' Says Party's City...

Mumbai: 4 Developers Charged With Defrauding Senior Citizen Of ₹3.91 Crores In Ghatkopar Real...

Mumbai: 4 Developers Charged With Defrauding Senior Citizen Of ₹3.91 Crores In Ghatkopar Real...

Bombay HC Instructs Kalyan-Dombivali Authorities To Detail Action Taken Against 118.18 Hectares Of...

Bombay HC Instructs Kalyan-Dombivali Authorities To Detail Action Taken Against 118.18 Hectares Of...