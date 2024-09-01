Mumbai: Shivaji Nagar Police Arrest Man, Detains 2 Minors In Family-Run Codeine Smuggling Operation; Kingpin Evades Arrest | Representative Image

The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested a man and detained two minors – all from a family – for their alleged involvement in procuring and supplying codeine phosphate, a narcotic drug used in cough syrups, which are banned under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The apprehended man was identified as Mohammad Siraj Sayyed. His brother Sikhander Sayyed, who is a history-sheeter, had taught the tricks of trade to Mohammad and other family members. Recently, Sikhander came out on bail and had joined the illegal business but he managed to evade police when they busted the family syndicate.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that a man was supplying codeine in large numbers in the Govandi area. While analysing the tip, the police discovered Sikhander's role in the crime. Two years ago, he was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell for illegal possession, sale and manufacture of narcotic drugs and substances.

Ahead of the raid, the cops started keeping a watch on Sikhander's activities and discovered that while in jail, he had handed over his business duties to his brother and other members of the family. “After he came out on bail, he resumed his business along with his family,” said Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane. A team of five police officers and 12 constables raided the building – from where the suspects ran the cartel – on Friday afternoon.

The trio was caught red-handed in the apartment while 1,050 bottles of codeine, 100 gm each, valued at Rs5.25 lakh was also seized during the action. The police also impounded four mobile phones, seven CCTV cameras which they had installed to keep an eye on their customers and police, one digital video recorder, one WiFi router and one monitor from the spot.

A case has been registered against them under section 8 (c) (prohibition of certain operations - produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-state, export interstate) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Efforts are on to nab Sikhander who has been put on the wanted list. Sources in the police revealed that Sayyed's family procured these drugs from somewhere in Navi Mumbai from a dealer, who got his supplies from Surat. The cops are now trying to find linkages in the cartel and its regular suppliers.