Mumbai: Shiv Sena wins civic bypoll ward no 141 in suburban Mankhurd

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday won the by-election from the ward no 141 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in suburban Mankhurd, said officials.

Polling in the ward took place on Thursday and votes were counted on Friday. Sena candidate Vithhal Lokare defeated his nearest rival, Bablu Panchal of the BJP, by a margin of 1,385 votes, they said.

Lokare secured 4,427 votes, while the BJP candidate got 3,042 in the ward located in Mankhurd in Mumbai's suburban district, the officials said.