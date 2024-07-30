 Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader’s Son Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Argument In Vasai; VVMC Cracks Down On Unauthorized Resorts Near Arnala Beach
Milind More, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena, was at a resort in Navapur with his family when the incident occurred late Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said.

Updated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Representative Image

Palghar: The 45-year-old son of a Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack during an argument with an autorickshaw driver in Vasai in Palghar district, after which police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against an unidentified person, an official said on Monday.

Order Given To Civic Authorities By Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Following the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the civic authorities to demolish unauthorised resorts near Arnala Beach, a release from the CMO said. The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has started razing illegal structures in the area, it was stated.

“While moving out of the resort, he had an argument with a rickshaw driver, during which he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival and opined heart attack as the prima facie cause,” he said.

Case Registered Under The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Based on the complaint by More's kin, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person, the DCP added. Milind More is the deputy chief of the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT), party functionaries said.

