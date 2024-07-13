Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vinayak Raut Challenges BJP's Narayan Rane's Win From Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg In Bombay HC |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaderVinayak Raut has approached the Bombay high Court challenging the election of BJP leader Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency alleging that the MP and his campaign workers have resorted to “corrupt and illegal practices” to secure a win.

Elections for the Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg constituency were held on May 7 and the results were declared on June 4. Rane was declared as the winning candidate with 4,48,514 votes. Raur secured 4,00,656 votes, losing the election by a margin of 47,858 votes.

The plea filed through advocate Asim Sarode has sought that Rane’s election from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat be cancelled. In the alternate, the plea has sought that the Election Commission of India (ECI) be directed to conduct fresh / re-election for the sad constituency. Raut has sought that Rane be restrained from acting as an MP till the final hearing of the petition.

Raut has claimed that a video has surfaced which shows Rane’s supporters distributing money to voters by showing them an EVM and asking them to vote for Rane. The plea has sought that an independent committee be constituted to probe the video.

As per the Representation of People Act, 1951, the campaign activities are to be halted 48 hours before elections, which is 5pm on May 5. However, the plea contends that Rane’s workers were found campaigning even on May 6. This was in “clear violation of statutory provision”, the plea added.

Raut had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra on May 16 claiming that “corrupt practices, such as intimidating and bribing voters, are violation of the model code of conduct”. As the state Chief Electoral Officer did not look into his complaint, he approached the high court.

The plea has alleged that Rane’s son, MLA Nitesh Rane, allegedly threatened voters at a public meeting on April 13. “It was a direct threat to voters and disturbed the free and fair election process,” the plea contended.