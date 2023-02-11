Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Naresh Manera arrested for allegedly outraging a woman's modesty

e-Paper Get App
An FIR has been lodged under section 354 IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera |
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera has been arrested by Thane's Kasarvadavali Police on Saturday on the charge of allegedly outraging a woman's modesty.

An FIR has been lodged under section 354 IPC(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

(This is a developing news. More details will be added shortly.)

