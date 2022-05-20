Mumbai: Shiv Sena to field Sanjay Raut for Rajya Sabha polls for fourth time

Shiv Sena has fielded party spokesperson Sanjay Raut for the Rajya Sabha polls for the fourth time, scheduled on June 10.

Notably, the Shiv Sena has already said it is seeking to get two of its candidates elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

The tenure of six Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra -- Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme (all three from the BJP), P Chidambaram (Congress), Praful Patel (NCP) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) - ends on July 4.

All four parties are yet to announce their candidates.

The 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly constitutes the electoral college Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled on June 10, and a candidate needs 42 votes to win a seat.

The BJP currently has 106 MLAs in the state, Shiv Sena-55, NCP-53, Congress-44, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi-3, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party-2 each, MNS, CPM, Peasants and Workers Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Swabhimani Party, Jansurajya Shakti and Krantikari Shetkari Party-1 each. There are 13 Independent legislators, while one seat is lying vacant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:36 PM IST