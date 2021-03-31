Mumbai: Shiv Sena releases new list of spokesperson; Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant set to become chief spokespersons

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena released a new list of spokespersons, reported TV9 Marathi.

According to the report, the party released the new list at the behest of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and suggestion from Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. As per the report, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant are set to be chief spokespersons of the party.

Meanwhile, the new list includes names of Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sachin Ahir, Bhaskar Jadhav, Ambadas Danve, Manisha Kayande, Sheetal Mhatre, Dr Shubha Raul, Kishore Kanhere, Sanjana Ghadi and Anand Dubey.

The list also includes Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Saranaik.

The MVA woes are far from over as the news of alleged secret meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was leaked on Sunday, giving rise to speculations over the fate of the government.

However, Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Monday, rubbished the purported development and reiterated that the state government was safe and sound.

Though leaders of all three constituents -- the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress -- have denied any such behind-the-curtains parleys taking place, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is fuelling speculations on the unconfirmed meet at the home of a leading businessman.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said he was "not aware of any such meeting", but "even if they meet, so what?"

"If the country's Home Minister meets any MP or leaders of any political party, so what's wrong with it? Pawar Saheb is a senior leader and he can meet Shah... even I can meet Shah," Raut countered when quizzed by media persons.

NCP General Secretary Praful Patel said on Sunday in in Kochi: "The MVA was formed by the efforts of Pawar Saheb, and there is no reason to think about unnecessary things (toppling the MVA)."

Raut continued that in politics, there's nothing really a secret, and if it was so, "how did you come to know about it?"

"The Home Minister said that 'not every meeting can be made public'. However, I recall that in the past, he had spoken about what had happened behind closed doors," Raut said, referring to the Shah-Uddhav Thackeray meeting in February 2019 at Matoshree, the latter's residence in Mumbai, ahead of the elections.

