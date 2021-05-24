Mumbai: Shiv Sena rakes up delay in nomination of 12 members to Legislative Council

Shiv Sena has once again raked up the delay in the nomination of 12 members in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and claimed it needs to be looked into where the file in this regard has gone from the Raj Bhavan.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut targeted the Governor after the RTI activist Anil Galgali revealed that there was no file pertaining to the list of 12 members to be nominated in the state council. He wondered what research was being done on the file that was sent by the state government to the governor in November last year recommending 12 names for nomination.

Raut hoped that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari would take serious cognisance of the Bombay High Court's observations on the delay in the nomination of 12 members to the Legislative Council under the governor's quota.

Is anybody doing a PhD on it?" he asked. The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to file a reply explaining why the governor was taking such a long time to decide on the nomination of members to the Legislative Council, despite the 12 names having been submitted on November 6 last year.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday said six months have passed since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state cleared the 12 names.

"It is better if the governor takes the court's observations seriously. Nobody should test Maharashtra's patience. The state has the culture of respecting its elders. If you are progressive and have patience, it doesn't mean you are a coward," it said.

The editorial alleged that there was "politics" behind the delay in nomination of the 12 members to the Legislative Council.

The delay in making the appointments "at the behest of higher-ups is an insult of the state, the Legislature and violation of the Constitution," it claimed.

The editorial said the opposition is living in "false confidence" that it can topple the MVA government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) in the state, it said.

"This confidence is not oxygen but carbon dioxide. You will get suffocated yourself in this process," it said.