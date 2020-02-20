Mumbai: Shiv Sena opposes Shivaji statue shift, wants height raised by 25 ft

Bhayandar: Amid speculations about the proposed relocation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue due to the ongoing metro construction work in Kashimira, the local Shiv Sena unit has instead mooted a proposal seeking to raise height by 25 feet.

A delegation comprising Sena activists and leaders led by legislator Pratap Sarnaik met newly-appointed municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange and handed him over a memorandum on Wednesday (February 19) -- the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. The Shiv Sainiks threatened to launch an agitation against any such move to relocate the statue from its existing position. The equestrian statue of the brave military genius, a brilliant strategist and great ruler is located at the main traffic island at Kashimira junction which is also the gateway to the twin-city. “Not only are we opposed to the relocation of the statue, but we have demanded enhancing the beautification of the traffic island and an increase in its height for a better visibility. Afterall the statue is a matter of pride for the twin-city. The commissioner has responded positively to our demands,” said Sarnaik.

Speculations were rife the body was planning to relocate the statue to nearby Ghodbunder Fort, due to ongoing construction for of the much-awaited Metro-9, a double-decker road-cum-metro rail flyover on the Dahisar-Bhayandar route.