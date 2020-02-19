Mumbai: Shiv Sena opposes relocation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue; demands raising its height by 25 feet

Amidst speculations about the proposed relocation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue due to the ongoing metro construction work in Kashimira, the local Shiv Sena unit has instead mooted a proposal seeking to raise its height by 25 feet.

A delegation comprising Sena activists and leaders led by legislator Pratap Sarnaik met newly appointed municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange and handed over a memorandum in this regard on Wednesday , February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Shiv Sainiks threatened to launch an agitation against any such move to relocate the statue from its existing position. The equestrian statue of the brave military genius, a brilliant strategist and great ruler is located at the main traffic island at Kashimira junction which is also the gateway to the twin-city.