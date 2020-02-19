Mumbai: Shiv Sena opposes relocation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue; demands raising its height by 25 feet

Amidst speculations about the proposed relocation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue due to the ongoing metro construction work in Kashimira, the local Shiv Sena unit has instead mooted a proposal seeking to raise its height by 25 feet.
A delegation comprising Sena activists and leaders led by legislator Pratap Sarnaik met newly appointed municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange and handed over a memorandum in this regard on Wednesday , February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The Shiv Sainiks threatened to launch an agitation against any such move to relocate the statue from its existing position. The equestrian statue of the brave military genius, a brilliant strategist and great ruler is located at the main traffic island at Kashimira junction which is also the gateway to the twin-city.
“Not only are we opposed to the relocation of the statue, but we have demanded enhancing the beatification of the traffic island and an increase in its height for much better visibility. After all the statue is a matter of pride for the twin-city. The commissioner has responded positively to our demands,” said Sarnaik.
Speculations were rife, that the local civic administration was planning to relocate the statue in the premises of the nearby Ghodbunder fort, owing to the ongoing construction work of the much-awaited Metro Line 9 - a double-decker road-cum-metro rail flyover on the Dahisar-Bhayandar route.
