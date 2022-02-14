Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP gets one-year imprisonment, directed to pay Rs 1.75 crore

A court at Palghar in Maharashtra on Monday sentenced local Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit to one-year imprisonment after convicting him in a cheque bouncing case and directed him to pay the compensation of Rs 1.75 crore, for which he has been granted 30 days.

The court stayed the execution of the order for one month to allow Gavit to file an appeal and obtain orders from the appellate court.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:06 PM IST