Mumbai: Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister of Water Supply Gulabrao Patil has tested positive for COVID-19. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse and he were instrumental in Shiv Sena’s victory in the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections held in Jalgaon Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Patil on Friday in a tweet said, “I have been detected with the virus and am undergoing treatment. I am doing fine. I will be back soon and resume public service after I recover. Those who have come in contact with me must get themselves tested.”

About 25 ministers from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s council of ministers have tested positive for COVID-19. They have now recovered and resumed their ministerial duties.