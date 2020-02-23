Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar, worker held for thrashing ‘molester’

Mumbai: Antop Hill Police have arrested Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar, along with a party worker, for allegedly thrashing a 38-year-old man who had been recently arrested for molesting a woman at Matunga railway station. Nandgaonkar, who was arrested on the charges of assault and under the sections of Information Technology Act, was arrested on Friday night and released on bail shortly after.

According to police, Nandgaonkar asked Raziwur Rehman Habibur Rehman Khan, who was arrested for molesting a woman commuter on Matunga bridge, to stop by the party office in Antop Hill for some work. Khan was recently out on bail. When he reached the Sena office, reportedly Nandagaonkar and a party worker, Darshanbir Singh Surjeet Singh Kochhar beat him up and uploaded a video of the act on their Facebook account. Nandgaonkar is seen slapping Khan and purportedly saying that in the future he would thrash any person molesting a woman, irrespective of that person’s religion and caste.

Khan then lodged an offence against the two at Antop Hill police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of voluntarily causing hurt (323), wrongful restraint (341), wrongful confinement (342) and under the IT act. According to police, Khan was caught on the CCTV camera of Matunga railway station, stalking and molesting a young woman. After the video went viral, police had arrested him.